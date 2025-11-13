Jubo Dal leader threatens police officer to release 2 Awami League men

A Jubo Dal leader has been accused of threatening the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankail Police Station in Thakurgaon after police refused to release two men identified as Awami League activists arrested during a raid.

A video circulating on Facebook shows the Jubo Dal leader addressing the OC, saying, “You don’t know who you’re dealing with. Your luck has run out here.”

The Jubo Dal leader has been identified as Nazmul Huda, also known as Mithu, the president of Pirganj Upazila Jubo Dal unit. He allegedly issued the threat during an argument with the OC after police refused to free the detainees. However, Nazmul has denied making any threats.

According to police and local sources, police on Tuesday night carried out raids and arrested Sarwar Nur, 32, and Hamidur Rahman, 60, from Rajor village, Khalilur Rahman, 50, from Bhaularbasti village, and Ziaur Rahman, 42, from Dharmagarh Shalfarm area in Bachor Union of Ranishankail upazila.