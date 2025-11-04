4 leaders of Swechchhasebak Dal, Jubo Dal expelled in Sitakunda

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled four leaders in Chattogram from its Sitakunda Upazila units of the Swechchhasebak Dal and Jubo Dal.

The decision came following the blockade of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and incidents of tyre burning, which took place after former joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury was denied party nomination.

The announcement was made in a press release signed by BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday night. The statement was posted on the verified Facebook page of BNP’s media cell.

The expelled leaders are Sitakunda Upazila Swechchhasebak Dal president Alaudddin, general secretary Helal Uddin Babor, Sitakunda municipality unit’s convener Md Mamun, and Sonaichhari Jubo Dal general secretary Momin Uddin.