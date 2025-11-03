13th parliamentary election
Who’s contesting from BNP in 237 constituencies?
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday announced candidates for 237 constituencies for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, likely to be held in February next year.
The party has published a list specifying who will receive the BNP nomination in each constituency. There are a total of 300 seats in the National Parliament.
Among these, candidates have not yet been announced for some seats, and a few seats have been reserved for alliance partners.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir unveiled the potential candidates at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, Dhaka in the afternoon.
The party’s chairperson, Khaleda Zia, will contest from Feni-1, Bogura-7, and Dinajpur-3 constituencies, while acting chairman Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will run from Bogura-6 and Thakurgaon-1 respectively.
Following is the full list of 237 candidates (in Bengali);