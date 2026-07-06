Sylhet DC yet to join 9 days after appointment notification

Md Reza Hasan has yet to assume office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet, despite nine days having passed since the government issued a notification appointing him to the post. The local administration has also been unable to explain why he has not yet taken up his new assignment.

Contacted on Monday at around 5:30 pm, Sylhet's acting deputy commissioner, Pinky Saha, told Prothom Alo, "Only the Ministry of Public Administration can explain this (regarding joining the DC). We have no information on the matter."

However, a local political source aligned with the ruling party in Sylhet said the appointment of Md Reza Hasan as the district's new DC was not favoured by a local minister, who had conveyed his reservations to officials at the Ministry of Public Administration.