Two people died as a passenger carrying boat capsized in Kaptai Lake in Rangamati on Monday evening. Three more people have been admitted to the hospital in this incident.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, an engine-run boat was heading towards Reserve Bazar from the suspension bridge with 56 passengers onboard.

When the boat reached the old Rajbari DC area around 6:30 pm, it crashed into the trunk of a tree and sank in the lake. Upon hearing the news, fire service rushed to the spot and rescued five from the water.