57 districts have Dengue patients: Minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque has said a total of 60 per cent of dengue infected patients are from Dhaka city while 57 districts have dengue patients.
The minister said this while speaking with journalists at village in Manikganj sadar on Sunday.
So far 67 patients have died in dengue this year and 12 thousand people have been infected with the fever this year. Around 2,500 dengue patients are currently taking treatment in different hospitals, he said adding that the government has taken steps to ensure proper treatment for the dengue patients.
Physicians and nurses are being provided training to treat the dengue patients, the minister added.
The health minister urged city corporation and pourashava authorities to spray insecticides regularly as dengue has taken a deadly turn this year.
The minister urged people to keep their houses tidy, remove stagnant water and destroy larvae of Aedes mosquito.
Zahid cautioned that the dengue situation might exacerbate in next two to three months as outbreak of mosquito-borne disease takes place usually in August and September.