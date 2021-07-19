Passengers now can travel to India with conditions through Benapole port

Meanwhile, the police immigration process will remain open from 8.00am to 3.00pm every day.
Before the travel ban imposed nine to ten thousand passengers used to move through the Beanpole land port. This has now decreased to 60 to 70 passengers a day.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole immigration, Ahsan Habib said only the passengers, who have passes issued from the home ministry and Bangladesh high commission in India, are moving through the port on applied conditions now.
In general, travel for all passengers would not be possible at the moment considering the extension of border closure, he added.
India returnee passengers have to remain in a minimum of 14-day institutional quarantine in hotels of Benapole and Jashore, he added.
Commissioner of Benapole customs house, Azizur Rahman said export-import trade through the land port has remained normal, maintaining all the health guidelines.