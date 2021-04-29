Patients suffer as CMCH interns continue work abstention

The intern physicians of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have gone on work abstention from Wednesday following a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) that left five of them injured on Tuesday, reports UNB.
No interns have joined their work on Wednesday, causing immense sufferings to the patients who came to the hospital for treatment.
Without any prior notice, the interns have gone on work abstention, said sources at the college.
Later, a meeting was held between the interns and deputy commissioner (north) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) at the office of the director of the hospital but no fruitful decision has come.
Tazwar Rahman Ayan, member secretary of CMCH Intern Association, said, "We have placed three-point demand before the meeting, but they failed to reach any decision. That's why we'll continue our programme."
At least five people, including two interns, were injured in a clash between two factions of BCL in front of the main gate of the campus over a trifling matter on Tuesday night.
Two interns --Habibur Rahman and Osman Gani -- were among the injured.