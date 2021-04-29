Patients suffer as CMCH interns continue work abstention



The intern physicians of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have gone on work abstention from Wednesday following a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) that left five of them injured on Tuesday, reports UNB.

No interns have joined their work on Wednesday, causing immense sufferings to the patients who came to the hospital for treatment.

Without any prior notice, the interns have gone on work abstention, said sources at the college.