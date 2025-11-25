Attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine: Plaintiff seeks withdrawal of case
The plaintiff on the lawsuit filed over the attack on the shrine of Nurul Haque, popularly known as Nural Pagla, in Rajbari, has applied to withdraw the case.
Shirin Begum, who is also Nural Pagla’s sister-in-law, submitted the application to the Goalanda magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon. The court accepted the application and set 22 December for a hearing.
Confirming the matter, plaintiff’s counsel Md Shariful Islam said Shirin Begum had applied for the withdrawal as a settlement had been reached between the plaintiff and the accused. “The court has accepted the application.”
On 13 November, Shirin Begum filed the case naming 96 individuals and accusing a further 400–500 unidentified people.
Those accused include members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh Awami League, and the National Citizen Party, as well as teachers, journalists, physicians, lawyers, businesspersons, environmental activists, social and cultural workers, and activists from various political parties.
After taking the complaint into cognisance, the court assigned the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Faridpur to carry out the investigation.
Following the filing of the case, the area saw widespread discussion, criticism and tension. Many people left the locality fearing arrest. The case drew sharp criticism locally, with many describing it as politically motivated.
Later, the Upazila Iman–Aqidah Protection Committee on 17 November submitted a petition to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer demanding that the case be withdrawn.
Khandaker Abdul Muhith Hira, the principal accused and a retired college principal, said, “Many innocent people are now free from a false case. Thanks to everyone who stood by us.”
On 5 September, following a protest in Goalanda Bazar, the shrine of Nural Pagla was attacked. His body was exhumed and burned. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, and Rasel Molla, a devotee who had been critically injured, later died.
In that incident, Rasel’s father, Azad Molla, filed a case on 8 September accusing 3,000–4,000 unidentified individuals of murder, looting, and exhuming and burning the body. Twelve people have been arrested in connection with that case.
In another case over an attack on police and vandalism of government vehicles, police have arrested 16 individuals.