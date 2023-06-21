Boat candidates lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi

The candidates of ruling Awami League are leading the election both in Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton are contesting the polls in Boat symbol in Sylhet and Rajshahi respectively.

Earlier on Wednesday, voting in the elections to Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations began at 8:00 am and continued uninterruptedly until 4:00 pm using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).