'Political parties forget manifesto after election'

Although political parties make various commitments ahead of the election, they forget these when the election is over, experts said.

These is actually fraudulence in the name of manifesto. Pledges are made but not implemented. It is said there has been development in the country. But there are also questions about the quality of the development. Has the development taken place for all or not?

The experts made these observations at a dialogue on 'Commitment for national development: education, decent work and gender equality' on Saturday noon.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Young Power in Social Acton (IPSA) and UN Democracy Fund (UNDF) organised the event at a hotel in Agrabad of Chattogram.

Member of the standing committee on the finance ministry, Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, said more development was supposed to have taken place in Bangladesh than now.