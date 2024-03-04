13 fire service units working to douse fire at sugar mill in Chattogram

The sugar factory, S Alam Super Refined Sugar Industries Limited, is located in the Ichhanagar area on the bank of the river Karnaphuli.

According to the fire service control room, they received the information of the fire at the sugar mill owned by the S Alam Group at 3:55 pm. Following that a unit from the Karnaphuli fire station reached the spot.

At around 6:00 pm, the fire service control room said that the fire could not be brought under control by then. Some 13 units of fire service are working at the scene according to the latest update.