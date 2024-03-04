13 fire service units working to douse fire at sugar mill in Chattogram
A fire broke out at a sugar factory in the Karnaphuli Thana area of Chattogram at around 4:00 pm Monday. The blaze is yet to be brought under control.
Some 13 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to douse the fire there. No casualties have been reported as yet.
The sugar factory, S Alam Super Refined Sugar Industries Limited, is located in the Ichhanagar area on the bank of the river Karnaphuli.
According to the fire service control room, they received the information of the fire at the sugar mill owned by the S Alam Group at 3:55 pm. Following that a unit from the Karnaphuli fire station reached the spot.
At around 6:00 pm, the fire service control room said that the fire could not be brought under control by then. Some 13 units of fire service are working at the scene according to the latest update.
Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy assistant director Md Abdur Razzque said different units reached the spot as soon as they got the news. More units are being sent and will be sent if needed, he added.
According to the latest update received at around 9:00 pm, fire has spread inside the factory including the main part and adjacent parts. Members of the fire service are trying to bring the fire under control by bringing water directly from the Karnaphuli river.
Meanwhile, a team consisting Bangladesh Army, Navy and Bangladesh Air Force members joined the firefighters. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.