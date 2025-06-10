Why tourist deaths on Cox's Bazar beach cannot be prevented

Over the two-day Eid holiday, six people, including tourists, have died after entering the sea at Cox's Bazar. Tourists are often unaware of the danger before entering the water due to erosion and hidden channels forming in multiple spots along the 120-kilometer long beach. The current rescue efforts are also insufficient, making it impossible to prevent deaths among those swimming in the sea. Despite various infrastructure developments, the lack of safe swimming facilities has frustrated tourism stakeholders.

According to hotel-motel authorities and the tourist police, at least 250,000 tourists visited Cox's Bazar during the Eid holiday over the past two days, with an additional 300,000 expected in the next two days. Of these visitors, 90 per cent go into the sea to swim. However, over the last three decades, no designated safe swimming areas have been established. Despite significant revenue generated from the tourism sector for both hotel-motel owners and the government, everyone remains indifferent to providing safe swimming arrangements. Only 26 staff members from a private organisation are available for rescue operations along a mere 5 kilometers (from Kolatoli to Laboni Point) of the 120-kilometer beach. The remaining 115 kilometers of coastline are left unprotected. Specifically, there's no one to conduct rescue operations if someone goes missing while swimming at beaches in Teknaf, Baharchara, Patuwartek, Inani, Himchhori, Darianagar, or Kolatoli Point.