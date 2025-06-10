Why tourist deaths on Cox's Bazar beach cannot be prevented
Over the two-day Eid holiday, six people, including tourists, have died after entering the sea at Cox's Bazar. Tourists are often unaware of the danger before entering the water due to erosion and hidden channels forming in multiple spots along the 120-kilometer long beach. The current rescue efforts are also insufficient, making it impossible to prevent deaths among those swimming in the sea. Despite various infrastructure developments, the lack of safe swimming facilities has frustrated tourism stakeholders.
According to hotel-motel authorities and the tourist police, at least 250,000 tourists visited Cox's Bazar during the Eid holiday over the past two days, with an additional 300,000 expected in the next two days. Of these visitors, 90 per cent go into the sea to swim. However, over the last three decades, no designated safe swimming areas have been established. Despite significant revenue generated from the tourism sector for both hotel-motel owners and the government, everyone remains indifferent to providing safe swimming arrangements. Only 26 staff members from a private organisation are available for rescue operations along a mere 5 kilometers (from Kolatoli to Laboni Point) of the 120-kilometer beach. The remaining 115 kilometers of coastline are left unprotected. Specifically, there's no one to conduct rescue operations if someone goes missing while swimming at beaches in Teknaf, Baharchara, Patuwartek, Inani, Himchhori, Darianagar, or Kolatoli Point.
Police and lifeguard personnel reported that yesterday, Monday, around 2:00pm, two tourists, Shahinur Rahman, 58, and Sifat Rahman, 20, both from Rajshahi and identified as father and son, drowned while swimming at Kolatoli Beach. The previous day, Sunday afternoon, a tourist named Md Rajib, 30, went missing after swimming at Laboni Point. His body resurfaced around midnight, seven hours later. Rajib, a graphics designer, was from Dewanbazar Bhorapukur in Chittagong city.
On the same afternoon, Nurul Islam, a resident of Baharchhara in the city, and an unidentified tourist went missing after swimming at Shaibal Point. Around 12:00pm on Monday, Nurul Islam's body was found at Nazirartek Point. At the same time, the body of another unidentified tourist was recovered from the mouth of the Bakkhali River, near the Khuruskul Ashrayan Project. Police suspect this might also be a tourist's body.
According to police, six bodies have been recovered from various points along the beach in the last two days. Among them, three were tourists, one was local, and the identities of the other two remain unknown.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model police station, Elias Khan, said that the sea is rough due to adverse weather conditions, and several hidden channels have reportedly formed at various points. Multiple red flags are being flown near these hidden channels to warn people against swimming, but tourists are disregarding these warnings and getting into trouble.
Sifat Saifullah, supervisor of Sea-Safe Lifeguard, noted that the risk to tourists has increased due to new hidden channels caused by recent rainfall. He explained that recent heavy rains have led to flash floods from the hills, causing erosion and creating hidden channels at different points along the beach. Red flags are being put up on the sandy shores where these hidden channels exist, and public announcements are made to raise awareness. However, people are not adhering to the restrictions.
Managing over 100,000 tourists daily is proving overwhelming for the 25 lifeguards, 25 beach workers, and 70-80 tourist police officers.
According to data from the Sea-Safe organization, five tourists died in August and September of last year after being swept away by currents or getting trapped in hidden channels. In the preceding six years, 49 tourists died after being swept away by currents.
Environmental organisations have advocated for sea-netting systems to ensure safe swimming at the beach. Fazlul Quader Chowdhury, president of the Cox's Bazar district branch of Dharitri, a non-governmental environmental organisation, said that tourists' primary attractions are swimming in the ocean and watching the sunset from the sandy beach. Over the past two decades, billions of taka have been invested around the beach, leading to the development of over six hundred multi-story hotels, resorts, guesthouses, and various businesses. However, no one is willing to spend millions of taka to establish a sea-netting system for safe swimming, even though it would protect tourists.
There's also no provision for compensation if a tourist dies while swimming in an unprotected area. Even transporting a body to the morgue incurs expenses for the tourist's family. Yet, the Beach Management Committee, led by the District Administration, collects substantial amounts of money annually from various beach activities, including umbrella and chair rentals (kitkot), beach bikes, horse rides, and shops.
Several hotel owners, who wished to remain anonymous, mentioned that they have built swimming pools in their hotels to meet tourist demand. They are ready to cooperate if the government initiates a sea-netting system in the ocean.
In this regard, Mukim Khan, general secretary of the Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Hotel Resort Owners Association, said that upon arrival, tourists are made aware of safety risks, including swimming in the sea. Despite this, many disregard the warnings and face danger by swimming in risky areas, which also embarrasses hotel owners.
A District Administration official stated that a decade ago, a safe swimming area for tourists was created at Laboni Point by enclosing it with a net. However, it was destroyed by waves within a few months. Sea erosion has also intensified over the past two years. In such a situation, research is needed to determine where safe swimming facilities can be established.