106 out of 126 polling centres marked as risky

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner Saiful Islam on Saturday said 106 out of 126 polling centres have been marked as important or risky.
Police have marked 70 polling centres as important. As poll candidates expressed concern over several more centres, the total number of risky centres stands at 106, he added.
Commissioner Saiful Islam made these remarks while addressing a press conference on law and order situation ahead of the city election at the BMP headquarters arounf 11:30am on Saturday.
Saiful Islam said polls campaign ends at 12:00am on Sunday. No outsider can stay in the city after this time. If necessary, a door-to-door search will be conducted.
He said, “Our message is clear. There is no option for outsiders to stay in Barsihal. Outsiders who are in the city now can stay until 12:00am on Thursday. We don’t want to see any outsider in the city from Thursday. We will set up check post at strategic points.”
Outsiders, however, would be allowed to stay in the city on justified grounds, the commissioner assured.
Saiful Islam said a total of 4,400 members of police Rapid Action Battalion, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Ansar will remain deployed to control law and order situation on the voting day.
“We know no candidate, symbol and party. We know the people and the voters. Voters will exercise their franchise without any hassle and it will be ensured that voters can cast ballot in a festive manner.”
A mayor candidate alleged intelligence agency personnel were working on the field to ensure victory for a special candidate. In reply to this query from journalists, the commissioner said, “I know nothing about this allegation and I heard about it for the first time today.”
“However, if such allegations are placed to the returning officer instead of the media, we can take action in future,” Saiful Islam said.