106 out of 126 polling centres marked as risky

Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner Saiful Islam on Saturday said 106 out of 126 polling centres have been marked as important or risky.

Police have marked 70 polling centres as important. As poll candidates expressed concern over several more centres, the total number of risky centres stands at 106, he added.

Commissioner Saiful Islam made these remarks while addressing a press conference on law and order situation ahead of the city election at the BMP headquarters arounf 11:30am on Saturday.