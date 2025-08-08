Video of young couple showing off pistol at a restaurant goes viral
A young man and a woman were seen sitting at a table at a restaurant, playfully handling a pistol in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur. The scene was captured in a video that began circulating on social media platform Facebook from Thursday morning.
One of the individuals in the video has been identified as Sajjad Hossain Morol Alif, 18. His identity was confirmed by police and local residents. He is the son of Azaharul Morol, an electrician, from the MC Bazar area in Telihati Union of Sreepur.
According to police and several local sources, Sajjad was arrested a few days ago by members of Sreepur Police Station. Locals claim he has been involved in various criminal activities and was arrested in connection with an extortion case. Locals also say he is known as a ‘teen gang leader’ in the MC Bazar area and surrounding localities.
The 1-minute 31-second video that spread on Facebook shows Sajjad Hossain and an unidentified young woman seated at a table in a restaurant. Sajjad hands a silver-coloured pistol to the young woman, who then playfully aims it at him.
Sajjad responds by mimicking a gunshot gesture with his fingers. It appears the video was knowingly recorded by someone sitting across from them.
Mohammad Abdul Barek, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station stated that the video is from ago. Sajjad Hossain was arrested some time ago in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case and is currently in jail. However, no weapon was recovered from him at the time.
The OC added that without verification, it cannot be confirmed whether the pistol in the video is real or fake. Nonetheless, police are taking the matter seriously and investigating it thoroughly.