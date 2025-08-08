Video of young couple showing off pistol at a restaurant goes viral

A young man and a woman were seen sitting at a table at a restaurant, playfully handling a pistol in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur. The scene was captured in a video that began circulating on social media platform Facebook from Thursday morning.

One of the individuals in the video has been identified as Sajjad Hossain Morol Alif, 18. His identity was confirmed by police and local residents. He is the son of Azaharul Morol, an electrician, from the MC Bazar area in Telihati Union of Sreepur.