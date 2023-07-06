5 children drown in Noakhali

The deceased were identified as Ria Begum, 9, Nasrin Akter, 11, of Subarnachar upazila, Rifan, 7, Rifat, 9 of Kabirhat upazila and Niha, 5, of Hatia upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Kabirhat police station sub-inspector (SI) Didar ul Alam said Rifat and his brother Rifan were playing with other children near a pond at around 1:45 pm. At a stage they fell in the pond.

Later, they were rescued and rushed to Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared the two brothers dead, SI Didar said.