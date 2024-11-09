Raid at hotel during ‘secret meeting’, 18 UP members detained 

A total of 18 members of different union parishads in Cox’s Bazar have been detained during a raid at a residential hotel at Kalatali in the district town.

According to the police, the meeting was focused on public representatives’ action in state reforms, democracy restoration and rural development, hosted by the Cox’s Bazar branch of Bangladesh union parishad member association.

The police, along with local coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), conducted a raid and detained 40 individuals from there. Following primary interrogation, the police took 18 union parishad members to their custody and let the others go.