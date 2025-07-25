Youth who stabbed ASI going into police station, found dead in pond
The body of a youth, who had stormed into Saghata police station in Gaibandha, attempted to snatch a police rifle and stabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) there, has been recovered today, Friday. The fire service recovered his body from the pond of Saghata Pilot High School, located next to the police station this morning.
According to police sources, the identity of the deceased youth could not be confirmed yet. Aged between 25 and 30, the youth was wearing a shirt and trousers. Around 10:00 pm on Thursday, the youth visited the police station to file a complaint. During an altercation at the time, he tried to snatch the rifle from a constable. When other police officers intervened, he stabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and fled the scene.
According to police sources and witnesses a local arbitration was going on in front of the Saghata police station at the time. Around 10:00 pm, an unidentified youth entered the computer room at the station and asked the operator to type out his complaint. The operator advised him to write the complaint outside and then bring it. Then the two of them had an argument on this matter.
At one point, the youth tried to seize the rifle from the constable stationed there. When the constable shouted, ASI Mohsin Mia and other officers who were sitting in the next room, rushed in, recovered the rifle and tried to detain the youth. The youth then stabbed ASI Mohsin with a knife and escaped.
Several witnesses said the police personnel and the local residents chased after the youth while he was fleeing. Later, the youth was spotted in the pond of Saghata Pilot High School adjacent to the police station. When the police members and the locals pursued him, he hid under a clump of water hyacinths.
As the night wore on, the police maintained guard on the banks of the pond while the locals returned home. Then firefighters recovered his body from the pond this morning and it was taken to the police station.
One of the witnesses, Abdullah Mondal said he heard a commotion at the police station Thursday night and went there to see what the matter was. While he was there he saw an unknown youth running away, chased by police and locals. At one point the youth was spotted in the pond of the school next to the police station.
The police members tried to capture the youth from there but he disappeared among the bushes. As he was not spotted anymore, everyone returned home late at night. Whether he drowned or died from other causes cannot be clearly said, he added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saghata police station, Badsha Alam told Prothom Alo over the phone that the body will be sent to Gaibandha General Hospital for a post-mortem. The cause of death cannot be determined until the autopsy report is received. Legal proceedings are underway, and an investigation has been launched into this incident. Efforts are being made to confirm the youth’s identity.
OC Badsha Alam added that ASI Mohsin Mia sustained injuries to his hand and forehead. He received treatment at Saghata Upazila Health Complex. A formal police briefing regarding the incident will be held later.