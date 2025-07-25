Youth who stabbed ASI going into police station, found dead in pond

Several witnesses said the police personnel and the local residents chased after the youth while he was fleeing. Later, the youth was spotted in the pond of Saghata Pilot High School adjacent to the police station. When the police members and the locals pursued him, he hid under a clump of water hyacinths.

As the night wore on, the police maintained guard on the banks of the pond while the locals returned home. Then firefighters recovered his body from the pond this morning and it was taken to the police station.

One of the witnesses, Abdullah Mondal said he heard a commotion at the police station Thursday night and went there to see what the matter was. While he was there he saw an unknown youth running away, chased by police and locals. At one point the youth was spotted in the pond of the school next to the police station.