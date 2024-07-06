Kurigram floods worsen, affected people seek relief

The overall flood situation has worsened further as water of Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar and Brahmaputra of Kurigram has increased due to onrush of water from the upstream and heavy rainfall.

The residents at the char areas are unable to join work as they are marooned. Their food stock has finished. Food, safe drinking water and cattle feed crisis has intensified at the char areas. The flood affected people are not getting adequate relief. They rush forward as soon as they see any boats.

According to the Water Development Board till 12:00pm on Saturday, water of all rivers in Kurigram continues to rise.

Of the main rivers in the district, Dharla at sadar point is flowing above 3 centimetersabove danger level, Brahmaputra river at Chilmari point 71 cm above danger level, Nunkhaoa point 65 cm above danger level and at Hatia point 69 cm above danger level and Dudhkumar river at Pateshwari point is flowing 28 cm above danger level.