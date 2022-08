A 45-year-old man who was serving jail terms in a case filed over the attack on the motorcade of then opposition leader and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira in 2002, died at a hospital early on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Zabid Raihan Lucky, former president of Jubo Dal's Satkhira Kalaroa municipality unit and son of Kawsar Ali Sardar of Kalaroa upazila.

Zabid had been suffering from different ailments, including heart and kidney diseases. Recently, he was admitted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital after he fell sick in Satkhira jail.