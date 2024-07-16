Quota reform: Three die during clash in Chattogram, two bear bullet wounds

At least three individuals have died during a clash between quota reform protesters and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League in Chattogram. Two of the deceased were seen with bullet wounds.

The clash broke out when some armed men fired shots at the protesting students at Muradpur around 3:00pm.

The deceased are Md Faruk, 32, a worker of a furniture shop, and Md Wasim, 22, a sociology department student at Chittagong College. The other deceased is yet to be identified.