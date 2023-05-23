AL mayoral candidate with over 100 supporters submits nomination form

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, along with over a hundred party leaders and activists, has submitted his nomination paper for the Sylhet City Corporation election.

He reached the returning officer's office premises around 12:30 pm on Tuesday noon and staged an apparent showdown there while submitting the nomination form.

However, the office of the returning officer notified the candidates that maximum five leaders and activists are allowed to accompany a candidate during the submission of nomination form. Also, there should be no showdown.