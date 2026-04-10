We were awaiting death: Bangladeshi sailor

“I had just finished lunch around 11:00 am and was resting when a loud explosion shook the ship. I quickly put on a life jacket and rushed to the engine room. Everything seemed fine there. I then ran up to the deck and saw flames blazing beneath the crane. That’s when I realised the vessel had been hit by a missile. Without delay, we all moved into the accommodation area on the upper deck to ensure our safety. Shortly afterwards, another missile struck just behind us. We survived by a matter of seconds, but panic spread among the crew.”

This is how Bangladeshi sailor Ehsan Sabri Rihad described the initial moments of the missile attack on the Panama-flagged vessel ‘MV Gold Autumn’ in the Arabian Sea, in an account to Prothom Alo. The vessel came under attack at around 11:30 am last Tuesday, the day before the Iran–United States ceasefire. It was carrying cargo from Shanghai in China, to Sohar port in Oman and was in the Arabian Sea, about 200 nautical miles from its destination. There were six Bangladeshi crew members on board, along with 11 from China, 3 from Indonesia, and one each from Myanmar and Vietnam.