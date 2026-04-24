Part of this crisis due to manipulation: Fakhrul on fuel shortages
The ongoing fuel crisis in Bangladesh has been exacerbated in part by an artificial manipulation, ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.
“A sudden calamity has descended upon the world,” he said. “The war involving Iran, America and Israel has harmed the entire world. Bangladesh, too, has been severely affected. Fuel prices have risen here. On my way here, I saw many motorcycles lined up at petrol pumps. A problem has arisen. But this problem is not due to a shortage of oil, nor because supply has fallen—part of this problem has been created.”
He made the remarks this afternoon, Friday, while speaking as chief guest at an event held at the Mirza Ruhul Amin Auditorium in the Kalibari area of Thakurgaon town.
“Regrettably, some people have begun engaging in unethical business here, which is harmful for our country and the nation. I have told the administration this must be watched closely. Measures must be taken so that no one can profiteer by selling fuel corruptly during this crisis,” the local government minister said.
Urging people not to be unsettled, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Never give shelter to wrongdoing. Never give encouragement to those who spread lies and false propaganda. Unfortunately, a class has emerged in Bangladesh that seeks to undermine stability.”
“We united to defeat a fascist force. Those who gave their lives for the creation of a better Bangladesh—do we not owe them something? Should we not honour that sacrifice? Building Bangladesh into a peaceful, stable and developed country is that honour,” he stated.
Highlighting ongoing development activities in Thakurgaon, he said, “Preliminary work on a medical college has already begun. A vice-chancellor for the university will be appointed on Sunday, after which work on the university will begin. Work on the engineering college is under way. We have initiated preliminary work to reopen the airport. We have started work on making the Dinajpur-Panchagarh highway four lanes. Work on a bypass for Thakurgaon town has also been taken up.”
“We expect approval declaring Ruhia Thana an upazila. Work to upgrade Bhulli Thana into an upazila is nearly complete. We have also begun work to improve the standards of educational institutions,” the minister added.
The programme was organised to distribute corrugated iron sheets, cheques and allocation letters through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief for the rehabilitation of families affected by cyclones and hailstorms, and through the Local Government Ministry and District Council for the development of various social and religious institutions.
The event was moderated by Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khairul Islam.
Also speaking were Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Haque and Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Golam Ferdous.