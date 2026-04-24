Part of this crisis due to manipulation: Fakhrul on fuel shortages

He made the remarks this afternoon, Friday, while speaking as chief guest at an event held at the Mirza Ruhul Amin Auditorium in the Kalibari area of Thakurgaon town.

“Regrettably, some people have begun engaging in unethical business here, which is harmful for our country and the nation. I have told the administration this must be watched closely. Measures must be taken so that no one can profiteer by selling fuel corruptly during this crisis,” the local government minister said.

Urging people not to be unsettled, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Never give shelter to wrongdoing. Never give encouragement to those who spread lies and false propaganda. Unfortunately, a class has emerged in Bangladesh that seeks to undermine stability.”

“We united to defeat a fascist force. Those who gave their lives for the creation of a better Bangladesh—do we not owe them something? Should we not honour that sacrifice? Building Bangladesh into a peaceful, stable and developed country is that honour,” he stated.