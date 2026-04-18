Police officer dies of ‘gunshot from his own weapon’ in Khulna
A member of the Khulna Railway Police has died after being shot while on duty.
The incident took place early in the morning today, Saturday at the Khulna District Railway Office in the Sonadanga Residential Area (Phase II) of the city. Railway Police say he shot himself in the head with his own weapon.
The deceased constable was identified as Samrat Biswas, 27, son of Shailen Biswas from Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj. The death was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Khulna Railway Police superintendent Ahmed Mainul Hasan.
The police superintendent said that Samrat Biswas had been on duty in the armoury (magazine guard) area early in the morning. Between approximately 4:30 am and 5:00 am, he shot himself in the head with his issued Chinese rifle, dying on the spot.
Ahmed Mainul Hasan said Samrat Biswas was known as a good and hardworking constable. Preliminary information suggests he had been suffering from depression due to various family issues, though he had never shared this with colleagues.
He added that the deceased’s wife, Puja Biswas, is a female police officer posted in Satkhira district. The inquest has been completed, and the body will be handed over to the family once relatives arrive. Further legal procedures are ongoing.