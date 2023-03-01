Two died while loading logs onto truck in Barishal

Two workers died and another two sustained severe injuries while loading logs onto a truck in Gaurnadi upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, police said, reports UNB.

Harun Khan, 50, son of late Moslem Uddin Khan of Dakshin Bijoypur area under Gaurnadi municipality and Shaheed Hawlader, 35, son of Mofser Ali Hawlader of Narsinghalpatti village of the same upazila.

SM Rasel Mahmud, a ward member of Chadshi union parishad, said seven to eight workers were loading logs onto a truck using ropes near Gaurnadi-Goplaganj road in Shoada area in the evening