Two died while loading logs onto truck in Barishal

Suddenly one of the ropes tore off and some logs fell on the four workers leaving Harun dead on the spot and other three critically injured, he said.
The injured were rushed to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital where Shaheed succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the ward member said, adding that the rest have been receiving treatment. They have sustained life-threatening injuries.
Gaurnadi police station’s officer-in-charge Afzal Hossain confirmed the news saying that legal actions will be taken in this regard.