Two died while loading logs onto truck in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of BarishalProthom Alo illustration

Two workers died and another two sustained severe injuries while loading logs onto a truck in Gaurnadi upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, police said, reports UNB.

Harun Khan, 50, son of late Moslem Uddin Khan of Dakshin Bijoypur area under Gaurnadi municipality and Shaheed Hawlader, 35, son of Mofser Ali Hawlader of Narsinghalpatti village of the same upazila.

SM Rasel Mahmud, a ward member of Chadshi union parishad, said seven to eight workers were loading logs onto a truck using ropes near Gaurnadi-Goplaganj road in Shoada area in the evening

Suddenly one of the ropes tore off and some logs fell on the four workers leaving Harun dead on the spot and other three critically injured, he said.

The injured were rushed to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital where Shaheed succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the ward member said, adding that the rest have been receiving treatment. They have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Gaurnadi police station’s officer-in-charge Afzal Hossain confirmed the news saying that legal actions will be taken in this regard.

