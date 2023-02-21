Ex-leader of Teknaf AL arrested with yaba

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained a former leader of Awami League of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar with 5185 pieces of yaba pills.

The arrested Md Hafez Ullah, 63, a son of Tamim Golal of Teknaf Sadar union parishad’s Dailpara, was former organisaing secretary of the ruling Awami League.

Md Hafez Ullah is husband of former AL lawmaker Abdur Rahman Badi’s cousin.