Local News

Ex-leader of Teknaf AL arrested with yaba

Correspondent
Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained a former leader of Awami League of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar with 5185 pieces of yaba pills.

The arrested Md Hafez Ullah, 63, a son of Tamim Golal of Teknaf Sadar union parishad’s Dailpara, was former organisaing secretary of the ruling Awami League.

Md Hafez Ullah is husband of former AL lawmaker Abdur Rahman Badi’s cousin.

Teknaf upazila AL’s president Nurul Bosor told Prothom Alo on Monday that Hafez was the party’s organising secretary from 2014 to 2022. But he does not have any post in the party now.

Md Nurul Absar, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-7, told journalists that Hafez was arrested at a checkpost under Karnafuli police station in Chattogram city.

RAB set up a checkpost on a tip-off that some drug dealers are on the way to Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar by a bus.

RAB detained Hafez while he tried to flee from the bus at Paka Rasta area.

Nurul Absar said RAB seized 5,185 pieces of yaba pills worth Tk 1.6 million from a trolley of Hafez. He said to have confessed to peddling yaba from border areas of Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram.

The seized yaba pills and the arrestee have been handed over to the police, he added.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment