Ex-leader of Teknaf AL arrested with yaba

Teknaf upazila AL’s president Nurul Bosor told Prothom Alo on Monday that Hafez was the party’s organising secretary from 2014 to 2022. But he does not have any post in the party now.
Md Nurul Absar, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-7, told journalists that Hafez was arrested at a checkpost under Karnafuli police station in Chattogram city.
RAB set up a checkpost on a tip-off that some drug dealers are on the way to Chattogram from Cox’s Bazar by a bus.
RAB detained Hafez while he tried to flee from the bus at Paka Rasta area.
Nurul Absar said RAB seized 5,185 pieces of yaba pills worth Tk 1.6 million from a trolley of Hafez. He said to have confessed to peddling yaba from border areas of Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram.
The seized yaba pills and the arrestee have been handed over to the police, he added.