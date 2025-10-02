Police file 3 cases 4 days after Khagrachhari violence, 1,100 accused

Police in Khagrachhari have filed three cases four days after protests and violence marred the Guimara upazila of the district over the alleged rape of a hill teenage girl.

Two of the cases were registered at Guimara police station on Wednesday night, and another at Khagrachhari police station.

According to police, one of the cases was filed against 300 unidentified people on allegation of obstructing government duties, injuring government officials, and carrying out vandalism, and arson.