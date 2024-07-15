BCL attacks quota reform protesters at SUST
Leaders of activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked a protest of students demanding reform in the quota system in government jobs last night at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST). The BCL attack left three students injured.
The incident took place at around 12:30 in the night in front of the central library of the university.
The students called a demonstration on the campus today protesting the attack.
The injured students are Delwar Hossain, a masters student of the English department, Asadullah Galib, a masters student of the Chemistry department and Hafizul Islam, a third year student of the Mathematics department. They have been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The students brought out a protest procession on the campus at around 11:30pm claiming that students demonstrating for quota reform have been demeaned. Around 200 to 300 female students joined as the procession went to the female halls. Later the joint procession came towards the central building chanting various slogans.
Injured student Asadullah Al Galib alleged BCL attacked their peaceful procession. BCL president Khalilur Rahman denied attacking the protesters.
Meanwhile, a procession of university unit BCL leaders and activists led by president Khalilur Rahman and general secretary Sojibur Rahman brought out a procession from Shahparan hall.
The two sides came face to face in front of the central library. The BCL men tried to block the students’ procession. As they advanced, defying the procession, BCL men beat up several students.
Proctor Md Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said, “A commotion was created as the two sides faced off. Later the situation became normal. The students did not inform us that anyone was injured. Situation in the campus is normal now.”