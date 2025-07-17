Gopalganj clash: 14 detained, no case filed yet

At least four people were killed and at least nine sustained bullet wounds, while over 50 others were injured in clashes between the attackers and law enforcement.

Following this incident, a curfew was imposed and will remain in effect until this evening.

After a tense and fearful night, the atmosphere in Gopalganj town was still uneasy this morning.

However, as the day progressed, a few people began appearing in the streets and markets. Pourashava cleaning staff were seen clearing bricks, bamboo, and wooden debris from the roads.