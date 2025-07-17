Gopalganj clash: 14 detained, no case filed yet
No case has been filed as of Thursday morning in connection with the violent clashes that broke out surrounding the July March of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj on Wednesday.
However, 14 persons have been detained in relation to the incident, Gopalganj Sadar police station officer-in-charge Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed.
OC Sajedur Rahman said around 9:45 am today that preparations are underway to file a case. A total of 14 people are currently in custody at his station. They were handed over by joint security forces around 3:00 am. The situation in the city remains calm for now.
On Wednesday, a series of attacks, vandalism, arson, and crude bomb explosions took place throughout the day in connection with the NCP’s “July March”.
Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League and its banned student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, carried out the attacks.
At least four people were killed and at least nine sustained bullet wounds, while over 50 others were injured in clashes between the attackers and law enforcement.
Following this incident, a curfew was imposed and will remain in effect until this evening.
After a tense and fearful night, the atmosphere in Gopalganj town was still uneasy this morning.
However, as the day progressed, a few people began appearing in the streets and markets. Pourashava cleaning staff were seen clearing bricks, bamboo, and wooden debris from the roads.