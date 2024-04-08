4 arrested over bank robbery, arms looting in Bandarban

News agency BSS adds: Additional Superintendent of Police Hossain Mohammad Raihan Kazemi said that police arrested three KNF members and a car driver suspected of involvement in the bank robbery from Thanchi upazila.

The arrested were identified as Bhanunan Nuam Bom of Raunin Para of Rowangchhari upazila, Geminiu Bom of Simtlang Para of Thanchi Union, Ame Lancheo Bom and driver Mohammad Kofil Uddin resident of T&T Para of Thanchi upazila.

Hossain Mohammad Raihan Kazemi further said that the three KNF members were arrested in connection with the bank robbery by raiding Reicha check post area of Bandarban Sadar on Sunday and the car driver was arrested from Thanchi upazila around 11:00 pm last night and the Volvo car used in the robbery was seized.