4 arrested over bank robbery, arms looting in Bandarban
Four people, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday night in a coordinated operation that has begun following the bank robbery and arms looting by the members of armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in the Bandarban district.
The police confirmed this on Monday afternoon.
News agency BSS adds: Additional Superintendent of Police Hossain Mohammad Raihan Kazemi said that police arrested three KNF members and a car driver suspected of involvement in the bank robbery from Thanchi upazila.
The arrested were identified as Bhanunan Nuam Bom of Raunin Para of Rowangchhari upazila, Geminiu Bom of Simtlang Para of Thanchi Union, Ame Lancheo Bom and driver Mohammad Kofil Uddin resident of T&T Para of Thanchi upazila.
Hossain Mohammad Raihan Kazemi further said that the three KNF members were arrested in connection with the bank robbery by raiding Reicha check post area of Bandarban Sadar on Sunday and the car driver was arrested from Thanchi upazila around 11:00 pm last night and the Volvo car used in the robbery was seized.
Meanwhile, a joint operation is underway to arrest the KNF terrorists in connection with the bank robbery and police station attack in Bandarban.
The operation has been going on in the remote hills including Ruma, Thanchi and Rowangchhari upazilas of the district for a few days.
Law enforcement forces are making extensive preparations to conduct joint operations more vigorously.
Necessary steps are being taken for the overall security of the upazila. As part of this, four Special Armored Vehicles (APCs) have been brought to Bandarban to deal with the prevailing situation. And this Special Armored Vehicle (APC) is being sent to Rowangchari, Ruma and Thanchi upazilas, he said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mojahid Uddin said that law and order activities have been increased in every area of the district.
The members of the armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) recently attacked the Ruma Upazila Parishad office, tried to rob Sonali Bank’s Ruma Branch in Bandarban, and abducted its manager Nezam Uddin.
Later, the KNF members looted two branches of Krishi and Sonali banks located in Thanchi Bazar area in Thanchi upazila on Wednesday.