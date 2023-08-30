Brahmaputra, Teesta cross danger mark in Gaibandha, Rangpur points

The water level of the Brahmaputra crossed its danger mark in the district on Wednesday morning inundating the river basin areas, reports news agency BSS.

The Teesta, another major river of the northern region of the country, is also flowing above its danger level at Kawnia bridge point in Rangpur district creating flood like situation on both sides of the river.

The other major rivers- the Karotoa and the Ghagot, however, were flowing below their respective danger marks in the morning.