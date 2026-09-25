BSF attempts to push in 9 people at Birampur border, BGB sends 3 back

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India attempted to push nine people into Bangladesh through the Birampur border in Dinajpur. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three of them, including two women and sent them back to India.

However, the BGB could not locate the remaining six.

The incident took place around 9pm on Thursday near border pillar 291/20-S in the Kheyarmamudpur border area of Katla Union No. 2 in Birampur upazila.