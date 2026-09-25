BSF attempts to push in 9 people at Birampur border, BGB sends 3 back
The Border Security Force (BSF) of India attempted to push nine people into Bangladesh through the Birampur border in Dinajpur. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three of them, including two women and sent them back to India.
However, the BGB could not locate the remaining six.
The incident took place around 9pm on Thursday near border pillar 291/20-S in the Kheyarmamudpur border area of Katla Union No. 2 in Birampur upazila.
According to local residents, a wedding ceremony was underway at the home of Ferdous Ali, a resident of Kheyarmamudpur village that night. Taking advantage of the gathering, nine men and women entered Bangladesh from India through an area near border pillar 291/20-S.
Three of them, including two women, entered the wedding venue. After learning about the matter, local residents informed the BGB.
BGB members later detained the three from the home of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Kheyarmamudpur village. Mizanur fled the house at the time. Local residents however alleged that an unidentified BGB member beat a young man named Azizul Islam over allegations that he was involved in sheltering the people who had been pushed into Bangladesh.
Shukur Ali, a resident of Kheyarmamudpur village and the concerned union parishad member, told Prothom Alo that six of the nine people who entered Bangladesh from India were allowed to flee with the help of Azizul and Mizanur, both residents of the village.
The BGB later detained three people from Mizanur’s house. Azizul was allegedly beaten and released but no legal action was taken against him.
Subedar Mostafizur Rahman, commander of the Bhaigor Border Outpost under Joypurhat Battalion (BGB-20), told Prothom Alo, “They (the BSF) were bringing two women and a man into Bangladesh. We sent them back. Many people will say many things but what I am saying as someone who was at the spot is right.”
According to local sources, the three people sent back from Bangladesh are currently staying at a house in Srirampur village in India, about 500 yards from border pillar 291/20-S.
Earlier, at dawn on 25 July, the BSF had attempted to push nine women, who had come from Gujarat, into Bangladesh through the Srirampur border of India near border pillar 291/20-S at the Khiarmamudpur border.