RMCH sees lowest two deaths in Covid-19 unit

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) logged ever-lowest two deaths at the Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6am today since the second coronavirus wave hit the region around five months back.

With the new fatality, the death toll reached 54 so far this month while the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said. RMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that one ofthe deceased was a resident of Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj.