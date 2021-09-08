RMCH sees lowest two deaths in Covid-19 unit

“Of the fresh fatalities, one tested positive for Covid-19 and another had its symptoms,” he said.
Nineteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 148, including 54 positive cases.
Fifteen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 3.0 percent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 49 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 373 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Tuesday, showing 10.25 percent positivity rate against 13.25 percent on Monday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.