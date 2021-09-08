Local News

RMCH sees lowest two deaths in Covid-19 unit

Prothom Alo English Desk
RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deaths
RMCH corona unit reports 19 more deathsFile photo

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) logged ever-lowest two deaths at the Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till 6am today since the second coronavirus wave hit the region around five months back.

With the new fatality, the death toll reached 54 so far this month while the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said. RMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that one ofthe deceased was a resident of Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Of the fresh fatalities, one tested positive for Covid-19 and another had its symptoms,” he said.

Nineteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 148, including 54 positive cases.

Advertisement

Fifteen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 3.0 percent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.

A total of 49 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 373 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Tuesday, showing 10.25 percent positivity rate against 13.25 percent on Monday.

Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement