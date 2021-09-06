Local News

RMG market in Keraniganj catches fire; 250 shops gutted

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least 250 shops were gutted as a fire broke out in a popular RMG market at Kaliganj in Keraniganj upazila on Sunday night, UNB reports.

Lieutenant colonel Zillur Rahman, operation officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out at a shop of the Nur Supermarket around 11:00 pm when a nearby transformer went off.

He said the fire spread fast from one shop to another as those were made of corrugated iron sheets.

Ten fire-fighting units from Sadarghat, Keraniganj, Postagola rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:00 am, Zillur Rahman said.

Munir Hossain, a shop owner, said, “I had closed my shop at 8:00 pm and heard around 11:00 pm that a fire broke out at my shop. Most shops in the market were burned down.”

Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed Nipu, president of the Shop Owners Association, said the fire damaged goods and products of the 250 shops, causing huge losses to the shop owners.

