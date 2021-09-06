RMG market in Keraniganj catches fire; 250 shops gutted

He said the fire spread fast from one shop to another as those were made of corrugated iron sheets.
Ten fire-fighting units from Sadarghat, Keraniganj, Postagola rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:00 am, Zillur Rahman said.
Munir Hossain, a shop owner, said, “I had closed my shop at 8:00 pm and heard around 11:00 pm that a fire broke out at my shop. Most shops in the market were burned down.”
Sheikh Ishtiak Ahmed Nipu, president of the Shop Owners Association, said the fire damaged goods and products of the 250 shops, causing huge losses to the shop owners.