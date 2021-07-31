RMG workers rush to Dhaka

Following the announcement, the apparel workers have set out for Dhaka to join work in their respective factories. The crowd of Dhaka-bound people has increased at Shimulia ferry terminal of Munshiganj on Saturday morning.
Sources at the Shimula ferry terminal said the movement of launch, speed boat and trawlers remains shut due to restrictions. As a result, pressure of Dhaka bound-people has increased on the ferries.
While visiting Shimulia ferry terminal on Saturday morning, it was seen a very small number of vehicles is waiting to cross the Padma river. However, the ferries that are leaving the Banglabazar ferry terminal for Shimulia are teeming with Dhaka-bound people. The passengers are not reportedly following health protocols.
RMG worker Kakoli Akhtar said she works in a factory in Savar. "I heard from people that garment factories are going to reopen from tomorrow. That's why I am returning to my work place."
Another RMG worker Al Amin said, "I received a phone call yesterday (Friday) that our factory would reopen so I set out for Dhaka from village home in Gopalganj."
Shimulia ferry terminal traffic police inspector Md Zakir Hossain said Dhaka-bound passengers and vehicles have increased. Currently nine ferries are plying.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) deputy general manager at Shimulia ferry terminal, Md Shafiqul Islam, said many people are crossing the Padma river on ferries. The pressure has increased as garment factories are opening from Sunday, he added.