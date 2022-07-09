Road accident kills four in Tangail

Local News

Four people, including two siblings, have been killed after a bus hit their van at Dhanbari in Tangail.

The accident took place around 11:45 pm on Friday, said assistant sub-inspector Ashiquzzaman of Dhanbari police station.

The deceased are: Saiful Islam, 22, son of Shaheed Mian of Ramnagar village in Jamalpur Sadar; Mridul, 15, his younger brother; Hasan, 19, son of Bazlur Mian of the same village; and Babul Karmakar, 50, the cycle van-puller and son of Prankrishnan Karmaker of Gopalpur upazila.

ASI Ashiquzzaman said a Dhaka-bound bus rammed into the van coming from the opposite direction and killed the cylce van-puller and three passengers.

Babul and Saiful died on the spot while Mridul and Hasan were declared dead after being taken to the upazila health complex, he added.

