Road accident kills four in Tangail

The deceased are: Saiful Islam, 22, son of Shaheed Mian of Ramnagar village in Jamalpur Sadar; Mridul, 15, his younger brother; Hasan, 19, son of Bazlur Mian of the same village; and Babul Karmakar, 50, the cycle van-puller and son of Prankrishnan Karmaker of Gopalpur upazila.
ASI Ashiquzzaman said a Dhaka-bound bus rammed into the van coming from the opposite direction and killed the cylce van-puller and three passengers.
Babul and Saiful died on the spot while Mridul and Hasan were declared dead after being taken to the upazila health complex, he added.