Buddhist monastery and children’s institution catch fire in Bandarban

A Buddhist monastery and an institution for children in Mongshoipru Para in Paindu Union of Ruma Upazila in Banadarban were gutted by fire Tuesday night.

The fire, which originated around 7:45 pm, spread rapidly as the monastery and the institution were constructed with wood and bamboo fencing.

Although the fire could not be brought under control in time, some religious artifacts, including 18 Buddha statues and eight brass bells, were saved.