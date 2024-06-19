Met office warns of heavy rains, landslides in Chattogram
The authorities have warned that there might be heavy rains and subsequent landslides at hills and plain areas across Chattogram in the next 72 hours.
The storm warning center of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued a warning in this regard Wednesday morning.
In the warning message, meteorologist Shaheenul Islam said due to strong monsoon convection, heavy rains are likely in Chattogram, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.
Under its impact, there is fear of landslides in Chattogram and at places in Sylhet.