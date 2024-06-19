Landslides in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps leave 9 dead

Nine people including eight Rohingyas died in landslides in separate Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya upazila on Wednesday amid heavy showers.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Hossain said big chunks of mud collapsed on a number of houses in No 9 and 10 Rohingya camps around 6 am, leaving six and thee people dead respectively on the spot.