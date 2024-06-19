Landslides in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps leave 9 dead
Nine people including eight Rohingyas died in landslides in separate Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya upazila on Wednesday amid heavy showers.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Hossain said big chunks of mud collapsed on a number of houses in No 9 and 10 Rohingya camps around 6 am, leaving six and thee people dead respectively on the spot.
Fire service personnel and police are conducting rescue operations with the help of locals.
8 Armed Police Battalion (APBN) Commander Additional DIG Md. Amir Zafar said separate landslides occurred in Panbazar and Hakimpara areas of camps 9 and 10 in the early morning.
The bodies of nine people were recovered and the death toll may increase further, he said.
Ukhiya police station officer -in-charge Shamim Hossain said they could not initially identify the deceased.
The nine victims included a four-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and several women, he said.