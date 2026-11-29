2 activists of activity-banned Awami League killed in clash with BNP near Padma Bridge
A clash erupted between the leaders, activists, and supporters of activity-banned Awami League and BNP near the toll plaza of the Padma Bridge in Jazira, Shariatpur.
This incident happened at the Jamaddar intersection in the Naodoba area early on Sunday morning on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway.
Two Awami League activists were killed in the incident.
The deceased are Ibrahim Sipahi and Nizamuddin Mridha.
Local activists said that Ibrahim, a member of the banned Jubo League, was the son of Hafizuddin Sipahi from Madhya Sonamukhi area in the Sadar Upazila.
Meanwhile, Awami League activist Nizamuddin was the son of Dadan Mridha from Maulavikandi area in Shibchar Upazila, Madaripur.
Shariatpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shah Alam conducted an inquest on Ibrahim Sipahi.
In the afternoon, he told Prothom Alo that he noticed a puncture wound on the deceased's body. However, he was not certain whether it was a bullet wound. The body is being autopsied at the Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.
Madaripur Shibchar Police Station OC Kamal Hossain reported that Nizamuddin Mridha was shot and died on the way to Dhaka.
Eyewitnesses and police sources stated that around 5:30 in the morning, several hundred leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and allied organisations gathered on the expressway near the Jamaddar intersection in Naodoba.
Meanwhile, from Saturday night, leaders and activists of the BNP and affiliated organisations were stationed in the area to counteract the programme.
At one point, the two sides engaged in back-and-forth chasing, clashes, and explosion of crude bombs. Eyewitnesses claim that the exchange of crude bombs continued for about 10 minutes, sparking panic in the area. Traffic on the expressway was halted.
Some witnesses claimed that 300 to 400 crude bombs were detonated during the clash. Gunfire incidents also occurred.
Several tents of BNP activists present at the scene were set on fire. Local people reported that 20 to 25 motorcycles were set ablaze.
Witness accounts suggest that Shariatpur-1 MP, Saeed Ahmed, was with BNP activists at that time. Later, he left the scene with BNP activists.
A restaurant located beside the Padma Bridge service road in Naodoba was vandalised and set on fire, resulting in the destruction of furniture and various items inside.
Law enforcement personnel were stationed in front of the toll plaza at the Jazira end of the Padma Bridge. Police and other forces attempted to disperse the protesters by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades.
Around 8:30 in the morning, Awami League leaders and activists left the expressway. Later, law enforcement personnel arrived in the Naodoba area. Ibrahim was killed during the clash. The police later recovered his body and sent it to the hospital.
Traffic on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway was halted from 6 to 9 in the morning due to these incidents. Zajira Police reported that the traffic resumed on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway at nine when the situation normalised. Currently, traffic over the Padma Bridge is also normal.
Shariatpur Additional Police Superintendent Zakaria Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Members of law enforcement were working to ensure normal vehicle movement on the expressway and Padma Bridge amid the lockdown. Early in the morning, supporters of the banned organisation detonated several cocktails a little away from the toll plaza. They set fire to several motorcycles and a business establishment. We were able to disperse them by firing tear gas shells and sound grenades. However, no arrests have been made.”
Local Awami League activists claim that during the blockade and clashes, Nizamuddin was shot. He later died en route to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Madaripur Shibchar Police Station OC Kamal Hossain stated that the incident site is in the Naodoba area of Zajira, Shariatpur. A resident of Shibchar who was shot in the clash between the two sides died on the way to Dhaka.