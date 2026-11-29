A clash erupted between the leaders, activists, and supporters of activity-banned Awami League and BNP near the toll plaza of the Padma Bridge in Jazira, Shariatpur.

This incident happened at the Jamaddar intersection in the Naodoba area early on Sunday morning on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway.

Two Awami League activists were killed in the incident.

The deceased are Ibrahim Sipahi and Nizamuddin Mridha.

Local activists said that Ibrahim, a member of the banned Jubo League, was the son of Hafizuddin Sipahi from Madhya Sonamukhi area in the Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, Awami League activist Nizamuddin was the son of Dadan Mridha from Maulavikandi area in Shibchar Upazila, Madaripur.

Shariatpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shah Alam conducted an inquest on Ibrahim Sipahi.

In the afternoon, he told Prothom Alo that he noticed a puncture wound on the deceased's body. However, he was not certain whether it was a bullet wound. The body is being autopsied at the Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.

Madaripur Shibchar Police Station OC Kamal Hossain reported that Nizamuddin Mridha was shot and died on the way to Dhaka.