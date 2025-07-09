Local News

Gomti River water level rising, warning for riverbanks residents

UNB
Representational image of rising water level in a river. In this photo, during full tide the water level in Arial Kha river is reaching the brim while during ebb tide the banks are eroding into the river. Photo taken from Lamchari are in Charbaria of Barishal on 22 August, 2024.Saiyan

The water level in the Gomti River has surged sharply due to two days of continuous rainfall and upstream hill runoff, prompting the district administration to issue an emergency alert for riverbanks residents.

As of 9am Wednesday, the river’s water level was recorded at 8.30 metres -- just three metres below the danger level of 11.30 metres, according to the Water Development Board in Comilla.

“The water level in the Gomti River is rising rapidly and it is time to remain vigilant,” said Khan Mohammad Waliuzzaman, executive engineer(Gomti division ) of the Water Development Board in Cumilla.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored.

In response, the Cumilla district administration has urged residents particularly those in low-lying and erosion-prone areas—to stay alert and prepare to move to shelter centres if necessary.

Authorities said a joint initiative by the district administration and the Water Development Board has been taken to prepare for any potential flooding.

