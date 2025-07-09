Gomti River water level rising, warning for riverbanks residents

The water level in the Gomti River has surged sharply due to two days of continuous rainfall and upstream hill runoff, prompting the district administration to issue an emergency alert for riverbanks residents.

As of 9am Wednesday, the river’s water level was recorded at 8.30 metres -- just three metres below the danger level of 11.30 metres, according to the Water Development Board in Comilla.

“The water level in the Gomti River is rising rapidly and it is time to remain vigilant,” said Khan Mohammad Waliuzzaman, executive engineer(Gomti division ) of the Water Development Board in Cumilla.