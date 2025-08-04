Former Army Chief M Harun-ar-Rashid passes away

Former Chief of Army Staff M Harun-ar-Rashid has passed away. His body was recovered in the afternoon today, Monday from a residential room at the Chittagong Club.

He had stayed in the room last night. As there was no response from him in the morning, the door was opened and he was found unconscious.

Ashraf Uddin, chief executive officer of Chittagong Club, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. He said that the former army chief had been staying alone in a guest room of the club. As he did not come out of his room well into the day, club staff became concerned.