Former Army Chief M Harun-ar-Rashid passes away
Former Chief of Army Staff M Harun-ar-Rashid has passed away. His body was recovered in the afternoon today, Monday from a residential room at the Chittagong Club.
He had stayed in the room last night. As there was no response from him in the morning, the door was opened and he was found unconscious.
Ashraf Uddin, chief executive officer of Chittagong Club, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. He said that the former army chief had been staying alone in a guest room of the club. As he did not come out of his room well into the day, club staff became concerned.
After 12:00 pm, the room was unlocked in the presence of police and members of the law enforcement agencies where he was found unconscious. Physicians believe he suffered a heart attack in the room during the night, leading to his death, added Ashraf Uddin.
Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that a medical team from Chattogram Combined Military Hospital (CMH) came to the club and examined the former army chief. They later declared him dead. Initially, they have stated that it appears to be a natural death.
Born in 1948, M Harun-ar-Rashid was a resident of Hathazari area in Chattogram. For his contribution to the Liberation War, he was honoured with the gallantry award Bir Protik.