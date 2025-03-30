Army chief calls on Chief Adviser

“During the meeting, the army chief informed the chief adviser about the pragmatic steps undertaken by the army to ensure the overall security on the Eid-ul-Fitr and overall situation of all the roads including launch terminals, train stations and bus stands,” said a press release of the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In addition, the chief adviser was also apprised of the Bangladesh Army’s initiative to hold Iftar and Doa-Mahfil in all cantonments countrywide in honour of the injured in the July mass uprising, it said.

The army chief greeted the chief adviser on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in advance.