Prothom Alo’s goal is Bangladesh’s victory: Matiur Rahman
Unwavering in speaking the truth courageously, Prothom Alo has one clear objective, the victory of Bangladesh. The purpose of the newspaper that has completed 27 years is summed up in a single sentence by its editor, Matiur Rahman.
He said, “Many promote various agendas, but Prothom Alo has only one agenda: the victory of Bangladesh. We want to see Bangladesh’s victory. We have no other goal beyond this.”
He made these remarks at the Prothom Alo Bondhushava’s Jatiyo Bondhu Shomabesh-2025 (national friends’ gathering), held today, Friday, at the National Scout Training Centre ground in Mouchak, Gazipur.
On this foggy winter morning, the three-day event was formally inaugurated with the participation of nearly 1,200 friends from across the country under the slogan, ‘Amra Shobai Bangladesh (We all are Bangladesh)’.
Matiur Rahman highlighted the courage shown by young people gathering from all over the country despite the current uncertain situation prevailing in the country. Congratulating the central and district-level leaders of the Bondhushava, he said, “Organising such an event at this time gives us strength and courage.”
Expressing concern over attacks on media and cultural organisations even 55 years after independence, Matiur Rahman said, “Attacks on institutions such as Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Udichi, and Chhayanaut were beyond our imagination.”
On 18 December, Prothom Alo was targeted in a miscreant attack. Attackers vandalised the newspaper’s head office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, and set it on fire.
Similarly, The Daily Star office and Chhayanaut cultural centre were also attacked the same night. Meanwhile, the Udichi’s office was set ablaze the following day.
Reflecting on the attack on Prothom Alo, Matiur Rahman said, “Even though the office was set on fire, the staff of Prothom Alo did not break down. Instead, they became even more determined. That very night, we resolved to reach people faster and practice better journalism.”
Addressing the youth, the Prothom Alo editor emphasised the importance of literature, culture, and humanitarian engagement alongside studies and professional responsibilities.
“Poetry, music, stories, and novels nurture the inner human being. This practice shapes the leaders of the future,” he said.
Drawing attention to the current political and social situation, he said uncertainty, violence, and division are increasing in the country. Violence against women, persecution of minorities, and oppression of the poor are deeply concerning. To overcome this situation, new unity, understanding, and courage must be cultivated.
Matiur Rahman pledged that Prothom Alo and the Prothom Alo Bondhushava will work together to advance society. He said, “Despite all propaganda and confusion, we are not disheartened. We have hope. Prothom Alo and Prothom Alo Bondhushava will work together to move society forward. We have only one goal—Bangladesh’s victory.”