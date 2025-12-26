Prothom Alo’s goal is Bangladesh’s victory: Matiur Rahman

Unwavering in speaking the truth courageously, Prothom Alo has one clear objective, the victory of Bangladesh. The purpose of the newspaper that has completed 27 years is summed up in a single sentence by its editor, Matiur Rahman.

He said, “Many promote various agendas, but Prothom Alo has only one agenda: the victory of Bangladesh. We want to see Bangladesh’s victory. We have no other goal beyond this.”

He made these remarks at the Prothom Alo Bondhushava’s Jatiyo Bondhu Shomabesh-2025 (national friends’ gathering), held today, Friday, at the National Scout Training Centre ground in Mouchak, Gazipur.