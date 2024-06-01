Myanmar armed groups’ movement in Rohingya camps: Home minister

There are currently 1.25 million registered Rohingyas refugees at 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, and more than 2,300 members of the APBn remain deployed at the camps to provide security to the refugees.

Mentioning that evidence of previous concerns over forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, the Rohingyas, are becoming visible, Asaduzzaman Khan said adding, “The future of the Rohingya looks bleak. We have been saying that if they are not sent back to Myanmar in the shortest possible time unrest may arise in the camps; a hub of international terrorists may be created here; armed fighting may become common; many things may happen. Now, we are noticing evidence of it. Rohingya get involved in drug dealings, possess illegal arms and carry out killings. Several groups are carrying out this, and these terror activities will have to be quelled at any cost. We do not want to see bloodshed and violence and turmoil in the camps anymore.”

The home minister said Bangladesh and various international organisations continue their efforts on repatriation of Rohingya, but it has not been possible because of Myanmar. Various agreements on repatriation have been signed from time to time, but no progress has been made due to Myanmar.