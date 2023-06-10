Serajul Alam Khan laid to rest

Following his third Namaz-e-Janaza held on the premises of Begumganj Government Pilot High School, he was buried wrapping with his beloved mother’s ‘saree’ beside the grave of Syeda Zakia Khatun (his mother) as per his last desire with state honor.

A guard of honor was presented to the valiant freedom fighter Serajul Alam Khan by Begumganj thana police prior to his burial.

Member of Parliament of Noakhali-3 Constituency Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Founder of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Serajul Alam Khan.