Eight sentenced to death over BCL leader's murder in Lakshmipur

A court here sentenced eight people to death on Monday in a case filed over killing a BCL leader in 2013, reports UNB.

Judge Amina Farhin of Lakshmipur additional district and sessions judges court handed down the judgment.

The condemned convicts are Ali Hossain Bachchu, Md Mostafa, Md Khokon, Abul Hossain, Mubarak Ulla, Kabir Hossain Ripon, Zafar Ahmad and Hizbur Rahman Swapan.

Seven of the accused were present at court while Hizbur Rahman Swapan absconding.