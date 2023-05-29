Eight sentenced to death over BCL leader's murder in Lakshmipur

A court here sentenced eight people to death on Monday in a case filed over killing a BCL leader in 2013, reports UNB.
Judge Amina Farhin of Lakshmipur additional district and sessions judges court handed down the judgment.
The condemned convicts are Ali Hossain Bachchu, Md Mostafa, Md Khokon, Abul Hossain, Mubarak Ulla, Kabir Hossain Ripon, Zafar Ahmad and Hizbur Rahman Swapan.
Seven of the accused were present at court while Hizbur Rahman Swapan absconding.
Victim Mehedi Hasan Jasim was literature affairs secretary of Kofil Uddin Degree College Chhatra League and son of Mofiz Ulla of Shrirampur village in Dattapara union of Sadar upazila.
According to the prosecution, Mofiz Ulla of Srirampur village had longstanding enmity with Mubarak Ulla and Ali Hossain Bachchu over a piece of land.
As a sequel to the enmity, Mubarak and his supporters beat Mofiz Ullah and his family members on 7 January, 2013. Later, case was filed at the police station.
On 10 February, Jasim went to his relative's house in Radhapur village and stayed there. The accused entered the house by breaking the window at night and shot Jasim and fled the scene, leaving him seriously injured.
Jasim was rushed to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital where physicians declared him dead. The next day, a murder case was filed at Sadar police station following a complaint lodged by Jasim's father, Mofiz Ullah.
Later, police submitted a charge sheet against 12 accused in this case. Four of the accused have died.