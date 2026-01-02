Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route suspended due to fog
Ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route have remained suspended since 3:00 am today, Friday due to dense fog on the Padma River.
All engine-driven boats and launches operating on the route were also suspended to avoid any untoward incidents, the authorities concerned added.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Paturia Ghat Deputy General Manager (DGM) Abdus Salam said ferry movement on the route was halted early this morning as thick fog blanketed the river, making navigation extremely risky.
"To avoid any unwanted situation, ferry services between Paturia and Daulatdia were suspended as visibility dropped sharply," he added.
At present, four ferries-Golam Maula, Language Martyred Shaheed Barkat, Shah Paran and Shah Enayetpuri-are waiting at Paturia Ghat, while three ferries-Shah Mokdum, Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin and Hasna Hena-remain stranded at Daulatdia Ghat.
Meanwhile, two ferries-Keramat Ali and Bir Shreshtha Jahangir-are anchored in the midstream of the Padma River, according to ghat sources.