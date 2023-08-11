Ramsagor Express to be re-launched 29 August

As the train would go to Dinajpur via Gaibandha, Kaunia and Rangpur in the morning, it had become more popular to the people of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts particularly to the office staff very shortly.

But, the rail authorities suddenly canceled the movement of the train on 24 August, 2012 without any notice. Since then, the people particularly the middle and fixed income group ones had been suffering a lot for want of the train in the route.

Apart from this, farmers and traders have also been facing hassles to transport their produced agro-crops including vegetables and other perishable goods from the rural areas to the markets of district headquarters like Gaibandha and Rangpur for cancellation of the train's movement.