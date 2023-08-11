Ramsagor Express to be re-launched 29 August

Ramsagor Express Train is going to be re-launched on 29 August, reports news agency BSS.
According to sources, the train, which was introduced in 2010, will leave Bonarpara rail junction at 6.30 am and reach Dinajpur station at 11.40 while it will depart Dinajpur at 3.50 pm and return Bonarpara at 9.15 pm that day.
As the train would go to Dinajpur via Gaibandha, Kaunia and Rangpur in the morning, it had become more popular to the people of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts particularly to the office staff very shortly.
But, the rail authorities suddenly canceled the movement of the train on 24 August, 2012 without any notice. Since then, the people particularly the middle and fixed income group ones had been suffering a lot for want of the train in the route.
Apart from this, farmers and traders have also been facing hassles to transport their produced agro-crops including vegetables and other perishable goods from the rural areas to the markets of district headquarters like Gaibandha and Rangpur for cancellation of the train's movement.
Due to this situation, common people and growers including business community are to count extra money for travelling to the places and respective destinations by bus and other motorised vehicles like CNG-run auto-rickshaws.
Gaibandha-5 constituency (Fulchhari-Saghata upazila) MP, Mahmud Hasan Ripon, was demanding to resume the train on the route in the public interests.
Accordingly, the train is scheduled to be re-launched on the route on 29 August. Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan is expected to the re-launching movement of the train in Bonarpara station on 29 August as the chief guest.
Talking to news agency BSS, Mahmud Hasan Ripon said it was one of my election pledges. For fulfilling the demand, he also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the concerned authorities.
He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all people to help for moving the train on the route smoothly.